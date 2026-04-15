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Seniors spread positivity and safety at Coachella Fest as “Oldchellas” group

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Published 10:22 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A group of local seniors is gaining attention at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for spreading positivity to festivalgoers.

The group, known on social media as “Oldchellas,” has been spotted greeting attendees as they walk into the festival grounds, holding uplifting and inspirational signs. Videos circulating online show the seniors cheering on crowds and offering words of encouragement, drawing smiles and enthusiastic reactions from those arriving.

The feel-good effort has quickly gained traction on social media, with posts highlighting the group’s energy and unique presence at the festival. Many users have praised the seniors for adding an unexpected and heartwarming touch to the Coachella experience.

The group also maintains an Instagram account under the name “Oldchellas,” where they share their interactions and messages with festivalgoers.

With the second weekend of Coachella approaching, the seniors’ positive outreach is emerging as a standout moment beyond the music, resonating with attendees and viewers online alike.

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Timothy Foster

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