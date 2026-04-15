Spring sports success: College of the Desert baseball, golf enjoying special seasons

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- College of the Desert is seeing spring sports success with their baseball and men's golf programs.

The baseball team recently clinched an Inland Empire Athletic Conference championship. The Roadrunners (28-5 overall, 18-2 conference) now have a chance to reach the record number of wins in program history.

Head coach Sam DiMatteo tells News Channel 3 he has a talented group who plays together.

"Very talented group and very tight, very hard working. We kind of knew what we had early, but we still knew that you got to put the work in - it's not just given to you. And these guys have done that tenfold," said DiMatteo.

DiMatteo also adds that he's proud of the culture he and his staff have built, turning the program around in his five seasons as head coach.

"I truly think that it's just doing everything the way we do here. Just the program, the way we run things, the way we treat our guys, the way we work, just how we how we talk to these guys, the culture you build, that it takes care of all that [winning]," said DiMatteo.

COD baseball has four games remaining in the regular season before postseason play. You can find the full schedule HERE.

The Roadrunners men's golf team is having similar success, already with four wins this year. Confident they'll win a conference championship, COD has their focus set on the state tournament next month at SilverRock Resort in La Quinta.

Head coach Tanner Brown tells News Channel 3 he has a talented team that is driven to win.

"Things are looking good. We should win the conference championship, pretty easily for the most part. We got a solid group of guys this year," said Brown.

Brown also added this team has been eager to learn and improve, making a difference in his third season as head coach.

"Last year, they were a little bit more resistant to learning and maybe there's a little more ego involved. This year, they're kind of opening up to saying, 'hey, you know, I still have a lot to learn if I want to take it to the next level' and all these guys do," said Brown.

Up next for COD men's golf, Conference Championship on April 27, South Regional on May 4, followed by the State Championship from May 10-11.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.