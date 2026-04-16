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25-year-old man killed in high-speed crash near Palm Springs International Airport

Live Report at Noon (4/16/26)
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Updated
today at 1:00 PM
Published 9:29 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A 25-year-old man was killed in a high-speed crash early Thursday morning near the Palm Springs International Airport.

Palm Springs Police say the crash happened around 2:18 a.m. near East Tahquitz Canyon Way and El Cielo Road, in front of the airport. Officers arrived to find a vehicle overturned on top of a parked car in Parking Lot B.

Investigators say the driver, identified as Anthony De La Rosa of Desert Hot Springs, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway, crossed a grassy area near a fountain, and became airborne. The car passed between two palm trees before crashing into the parking lot and landing on another vehicle.

Police say De La Rosa, the sole occupant, was ejected and suffered critical injuries.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures before he was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:03 a.m.

No other injuries were reported, and airport operations were not impacted.

Investigators are still working to determine whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Palm Springs Police Department’s Traffic Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Steve Sanders at 760-323-8125 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

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Julia Castro

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