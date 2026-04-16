Coachella Weekend 2 campers share costs, navigate traffic

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - As Coachella’s second weekend kicks off, campers are settling in and sharing what it takes, financially and logistically, to experience the festival from the campgrounds.

For some traveling from afar, the total cost adds up quickly.

Bruna Carrilho, visiting from Canada, said she has spent about $1,200 so far on flights, tickets and camping.

“We were expecting it,” Carrilho said. “Coachella is awesome. It’s 100% worth it.”

Others said camping can be one of the more budget-friendly options, especially when costs are split among groups.

Jenna Morris said sharing a camping pass and groceries with friends helps keep spending down.

“I shared it with four people. It was like $70 per person for four nights,” Morris said. “I prepped some food and brought it with me. We have a camping stove. You can make it work."

Campers said they stocked up on essentials like water, ice and food ahead of the weekend, with many emphasizing preparation as key to staying within budget.

Beyond cost, some festivalgoers said getting to the campgrounds has come with challenges.

Attendees reported heavy traffic heading into Indio, with some trips taking significantly longer than expected. Others described confusion around directions and drop-off locations.

“We went back and forth three or four times because nobody knew where to send us,” said Nicky Mcintosh, who traveled from British Columbia.

Mcintosh said her group was eventually dropped off nearby and had to walk in with their belongings.

Despite early hurdles, campers said the experience remains worthwhile, pointing to the convenience and community that come with staying on-site.

“You wake up and you’re there,” Morris said. “It really makes for the entire weekend experience.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.