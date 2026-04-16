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Coachella weekend two brings heavy traffic, increased enforcement in Indio

KESQ
By
New
Published 6:21 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Campers are already lining up for weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with traffic building early Thursday morning before gates even open.

Police say both weekends of the festival are sold out, bringing thousands of people into the area and prompting increased enforcement from the Indio Police Department.

During weekend one, officers reported dozens of arrests, including 59 for drug possession. Authorities say the high number comes as attendance continues to grow year over year.

Sergeant Abe Plata says some of the most common violations include drug possession, public intoxication, and minors attempting to buy alcohol or use fake identification.

“The violations we’ve seen are people in possession of illegal narcotics, minors attempting to purchase alcohol, and using fake IDs,” Plata said.

With traffic expected to increase throughout the day, officers are urging drivers to plan ahead and be patient on the roads.

Police also warn that driving under the influence or recklessly can have serious consequences.

“If you’re driving under the influence, you’re putting lives at risk—your own and others. It’s not worth it,” Plata added.

Law enforcement agencies say their top priority is keeping both festivalgoers and the local community safe as crowds continue to pour into Indio.

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Dakota Makinen

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