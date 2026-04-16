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Fatal crash near Palm Springs airport after vehicle launches into parking lot

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New
Published 9:29 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A driver was killed early Thursday after a high-speed crash near Palm Springs International Airport sent a vehicle airborne and into a parking lot, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 2:18 a.m. to a reported rollover crash near East Tahquitz Canyon Way and El Cielo Road, in front of the airport. When they arrived, they found a vehicle overturned on top of a parked car in Parking Lot B, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, crossed a grassy area near a fountain and became airborne. The car passed between two palm trees before crashing and coming to rest on top of another vehicle.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected and suffered critical injuries. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before transporting the driver to Desert Regional Medical Center, where the person was pronounced dead at 3:03 a.m., police said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver pending notification of next of kin by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

No other injuries were reported, and airport operations were not affected.

Investigators are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Palm Springs Police Department’s Traffic Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Steve Sanders at 760-323-8125 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

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Julia Castro

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