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Getting answers: City of Coachella yet to answer questions on proposed data center

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New
Published 3:44 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 has pushed the City of Coachella to answer questions and concerns about a proposed data center at Avenue 52 and Filmore St.

Dozens of residents protested the development at a city council meeting last week, sharing their concerns about air, noise and water pollution.

News Channel 3's Athena Jreij followed up with officials and city council members to get answers on residents concerns, who the developer of the project is and how large it could be, but has yet to hear back despite multiple attempts.

Tonight, we're continuing to dig for answers at City Hall as residents demand greater transparency.

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Athena Jreij

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