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Supporting Local Businesses During Coachella Fest

Marco Revuelta
By
Published 10:46 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - As thousands of festivalgoers pour into the Coachella Valley, the economic spotlight isn’t just on the music stages, it’s also shining on locally owned businesses that rely on the annual surge in visitors.

From family-run restaurants to small retail shops, many local entrepreneurs see Coachella as a crucial to boost sales and connect with new customers. Hispanic-owned businesses, which make up a significant portion of the valley’s small business community, play a major role in shaping the area’s culture and hospitality during the festival season.

Business owners say the support during these two weekends can help sustain them through slower months.

Community leaders continue to encourage festivalgoers to explore beyond the venue—highlighting that choosing to shop and dine locally not only enhances the Coachella experience, but also directly supports families and strengthens the local economy.

With the valley welcoming a global audience, many say it’s an opportunity to showcase the diversity and heart of the region, one small business at a time.

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