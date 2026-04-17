Coachella Weekend Two brings wind, dust and health concerns for festival-goers

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - As Coachella’s second weekend gets underway, thousands of festivalgoers are returning to the Empire Polo Club with wind and dust creating new health concerns.Medical professionals say preparation is key, especially with long hours spent outdoors.

Dr. Julie Puzzo, Associate Medical Director of the Emergency Department at JFK Memorial Hospital, says hydration is critical and people should not wait until they feel thirsty to drink water.

She recommends carrying water throughout the day and using electrolyte drinks to help the body retain moisture.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s, increasing the risk of dehydration for those walking around the festival for hours.Wind is also a major concern this weekend, stirring up dust and contributing to respiratory issues.

Dr. Puzzo says the “Coachella cough” is real, with emergency rooms seeing patients dealing with cough, shortness of breath, and asthma flare-ups. She says wearing bandanas or masks can help reduce dust exposure.

Festivalgoers say they are taking precautions by bringing hydration packets, allergy medicine, and drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Others say they are preparing for the wind by securing campsites with sandbags and covering their faces with bandanas, masks, and glasses to limit dust exposure. Many also say they brought extra medicine and supplies this year in an effort to avoid getting sick. Health officials advise taking breaks, pacing alcohol consumption, and staying hydrated before, during, and after the festival.

They recommend wearing masks or bandanas and practicing good hygiene, including showering and clearing out the nose and sinuses after leaving the festival.

Doctors say anyone experiencing worsening symptoms like chest tightness, dizziness, or shortness of breath should seek medical attention.