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Machete attack in Thousand Palms leads to arrest

Christopher Flicker
By
Published 5:19 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)-A man reportedly attacked a person with a machete early Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

The altercation was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the area of Ramon Road and Via Eduardo Road in Thousand Palms.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they found the victim who was treated on scene.  Deputies searched the area and arrested a 50-year old man from Thousand Palms for assault with a deadly weapon.   

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