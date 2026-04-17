One Class at a Time: Shadow Hills throwers coach Javier Martinez paying it forward

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- Shadow Hills throwers coach Javier Martinez is this month's One Class at a Time award recipient.

KESQ News Channel 3 was there to surprise Martinez, with Walter Clark making a $777.77 dollar donation to the Knights coach, rewarding his positive impact on local student-athletes.

Shadow Hills Throwers coach Javier Martinez has given his heart and soul to the track and field program.

"We know that you're going to put it to good use to help these kids, and thank you very much for all that you do, said Walter Clark.

"This is a shock to me," said Martinez. "It means everything. We never get any kind of feedback like this. It's always just hard work, hard work, more hard work. Now, I'm just going to double up on everything I've been doing," said Martinez.

As Martinez said, this generous financial contribution from Walter Clark Legal Group will be invested right back into the student athletes at Shadow Hills, which is nothing new for coach.

"We know you come out of pocket to provide equipment and material for them. You're not just a mentor, you are an emotional support person who we just can't replace you," said Clark.

"He bought a couple of discs for some of our kids because, you know, we go through them all the time. We have so many throwers and. He doesn't ask and sometimes I'll tell him I'll say, Hey, I can do this, and he said, No, I got it. He does all that stuff out of the goodness of his heart," said Shadow Hills head track and field coach Richie DeTamble.

For Martinez, he does this because he's experienced the other side and says he wants his kids to have better opportunities.

"I had a rough childhood. If I could get them away from the stuff I grew up with, the surroundings I had, that's it. There's a lot of bad things out there, so if I could keep them here, train them, try to build them up to be good adults, they're going to go out there and hopefully do the same," said Martinez.

Beloved by all within the track and field program at Shadow Hill. Martinez is a worthy recipient of this recognition.

"He's like a friendly giant. He's just the most friendly person ever, and he could tell when you're not in a good mood and he knows how to pick you up and he's just an amazing coach. I love him so much," said SHHS junior Belize Ortega.

"Just happy for these kids. They put in the hard work and I don't know, that's all I can say. Thank you," said Martinez.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for more stories like in our One Class at a Time series.