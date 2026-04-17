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Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:55 PM

La Quinta, Calif. (KESQ) - A man was arrested Friday afternoon, following a pursuit that began in La Quinta and ended near Desert Hot Springs.

Investigators said the man was a wanted suspect.

He was reportedly spotted in the area of Avenue 48 and Adams Street after 3:00 pm.

Deputies said they attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle, which failed to yield.

A pursuit was initiated.

At one point, investigators said deputies lost sight of the vehicle, and with assistance from the Riverside Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, the vehicle was again located.

The pursuit continued from westbound Interstate 10 onto Highway 62.

Deputies said the suspect stopped and ran from the vehicle near Pierson Boulevard but was ultimately taken into custody.

There were no reports of injuries - and no word on why the man was wanted.

The investigation was ongoing.

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Kristen Outlaw

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