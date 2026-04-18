Coachella Festival shuttle stops bring crowds, congestion and a boost for local businesses

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As Weekend Two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival continues, the impact is being felt far beyond the Empire Polo Club, especially when it comes to parking and shuttle traffic.

Across the valley, shuttle stops are drawing large crowds of festivalgoers along with long lines of cars. In areas like Palm Springs, limited parking near shuttle locations is forcing many attendees to leave their vehicles in nearby neighborhoods and shopping centers.

That overflow is creating frustration for some residents, who say the increased congestion is affecting their daily routines and raising safety concerns.

One resident, Gary Harms, said the situation can be dangerous, noting that it is difficult to see oncoming traffic when pulling out onto busy streets. He added that even walking in the area can be risky at times due to the number of cars and people moving through. Harms also said the lack of signage or restrictions has made the situation more frustrating, especially when residents have guests and limited parking available.

Some residents say they would like to see more traffic control measures, clearer signage, or additional designated parking areas to help ease the burden during the festival.

However, in other parts of the valley, the same influx of people is providing a major economic boost.

In Palm Desert, businesses located near shuttle stops are seeing a steady flow of customers throughout the day and into the night. Victor Castaneda, owner of Victor’s Mexican Food, said the festival season is something he looks forward to all year.

He explained that the increased business during Coachella helps generate enough revenue to carry his restaurant through the slower summer months. Castaneda added that he has extended business hours to accommodate festivalgoers looking for food before and after taking the shuttle.

Festival attendees say those businesses are a welcome convenience. Some noted that after long days at the festival, having nearby restaurants open late makes a big difference. Others acknowledged the heavy traffic but said the shuttle system remains one of the easiest ways to get to and from the event.

While the crowds and congestion continue to pose challenges, the festival remains a vital driver of tourism and economic activity across the Coachella Valley.

For now, it is a tradeoff between convenience and congestion as thousands continue to pour into the area, with many hoping for improved parking and traffic solutions in the future.