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Local scout group making a difference in their own backyard

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April 18, 2026 10:56 PM
Published 10:40 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - One local scout is working to brighten up the community.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, 20 volunteers and La Quinta city workers came together behind Point Happy to build a pocket park.

Officials say the project uses Prop 68 funds, aiming to benefit people who ride bikes on the CV Link.

Saturday was phase one of the project, with a second and final phase to be completed by June.

Stick with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Athena Jreij

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