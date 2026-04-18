Local students compete in drone soccer tournament at PSUSD

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Drone soccer is growing in popularity in the Coachella Valley, and especially within the Palm Springs Unified School District. It's a sport that was created in 2016 in South Korea, and PSUSD brought it to their students in 2019.

The PSUSD Director of Education Technology, William Carr, said it's been an exciting addition to the school, challenging the students and increasing their knowledge in new ways.

In the tournament, there's two teams of five drone pilots competing against each other. Each team has drones that work as strikers and defenders, working to score a goal through the goal post while defending from the opposing teams drones.

The game lasts just three minutes, and the team with the most goals when the time runs out wins. It takes a high level of focus and teamwork to take home a win.

"In drone soccer, you're bouncing and hitting other drones and trying to go through a small goal," Carr said. "So that teaches a different level of finesse and focus, right? What I enjoy most is seeing the kiddos and the coaches come together as a team and in their teamwork, communication as well as, the competitiveness."

Winners of Friday's secondary tournament at Palm Springs High School:

1st Place: Painted Hills Middle School’s Team California Girls

2nd Place: Painted Hills Middle School’[s Team Sky Panthers

3rd Place: Palm Desert High School

4th Place: Mt. San Jacinto High School

In just a few weeks, the Palm Springs Drone Festival will be coming to the Coachella Valley, as 17 teams from around the world will compete against students from PSUSD and Desert Sands Unified School District. The competition starts May 1, and make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.