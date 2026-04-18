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Madonna wows Coachella Festival fans with surprise performance on Friday night

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Updated
today at 3:14 AM
Published 2:37 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Headliner Sabrina Carpenter brought on special guest Madonna Friday night at the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

During the headliner set, The Queen of Pop joined Sabrina Carpenter to perform two of her biggest hits, ``Vogue'' and ``Like a Prayer'' along with a new song, ``I Feel So Free'' from her upcoming album Confessions II.

While on stage, Madonna told fans she last performed at Coachella 20 years ago.

For Saturday, Justin Bieber was slated to perform on at 11:25 pm on the Coachella Stage.

The festival was set to conclude Sunday with Karol G headlining at about 10:10 p.m. on the Coachella Stage.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on surprises from the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

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