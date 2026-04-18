Vigils Planned Next Week to Honor Victims of Violent Crime

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Candlelight vigils are scheduled next week in Palm Desert and Riverside to honor the memories of Riverside County residents whose lives were taken in acts of violence.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week is April 20-25. The occasion is recognized in special ceremonies hosted by the District Attorney's Office annually, going back to 2004.

The first of two memorials -- both beginning at 7 p.m. -- is set for Tuesday in the amphitheater at Palm Desert Civic Center Park, 43-900 San Pablo Ave.

Melissa Chavez will be the keynote speaker at the vigil. Her brother, 26-year-old Conrado Pizarro, was fatally shot in December 2014 when he stopped for gas in Palm Desert and got into an argument with another patron of the business in the parking lot. The shooter, Kurtis Knigge, was later convicted and sentenced to life in state prison.

``Melissa and her family endured the difficult criminal justice process, including having to hear the details of the crime not once, but twice,when the case was sent back on appeal,'' according to a D.A.'s office statement. ``Through this experience, Melissa gained a deep understanding of the profound impact violent crime and prolonged court proceedings have on surviving family members.''

She'll detail her experiences Tuesday.

The second and final vigil will be on Thursday, beginning with a brief ceremony outside the Riverside Historic Courthouse, 4050 Main St., from which attendees will walk and gather at the Victims' Memorial Courtyard, adjacent to the D.A.'s headquarters at 3960 Orange St.

During that vigil, Laura Gardhouse will speak. Her one and only son, 19-year-old Sean, was fatally assaulted when he and a friend were jumped without provocation by a group of young men outside a Corona-area restaurant.

The crew was notorious for recreational fistfighting.

All four defendants involved were convicted of second-degree murder.

Each received a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

``For decades, Laura has turned her heartbreak into advocacy,'' the D.A.'s office stated. ``She has championed Marsy's Law, trained criminal justice professionals on the needs and rights of victims and actively participated in the parole process to advocate for herself and others.''

Gardhouse will provide details on how she continues to honor her son's legacy.

District Attorney Mike Hestrin and other staff will attend both gatherings.

Further information regarding the services can be found at http://rivcoda.org/.