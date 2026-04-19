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California responds to Supreme Court ruling on conversion therapy with new bill

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Published 5:35 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)  - A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on conversion therapy is prompting a response in California, including a new bill aimed at protecting survivors.

On March 31, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in Chiles v. Salazar that Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors raises First Amendment concerns.

Now, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), is introducing Senate Bill 934, which would allow survivors of conversion therapy to sue licensed therapists and organizations for damages, even years after the harm occurred.

“Make no mistake: Conversion therapy is psychological torture, and California will always stand strong with LGBTQ youth to protect them from the extremist movement to harm them," Wiener said. “With conversion therapy bans facing legal threats from right-wing extremists and a hostile Supreme Court, we must create new strategies to protect LGBTQ youth. SB 934 provides these safeguards."

Supporters said the bill is especially important for young people in the Coachella Valley.

“SB 934 gives survivors of conversion therapy the right to seek justice through civil malpractice claims,” said Iratze Ramirez, an MSW graduate student at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus and LGBTQ+ youth advocate.

Ramirez and fellow advocate and student Alan Cervantes, said the proposed law offers hope and accountability, especially following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“I'm happy to see that we're already taking action," Ramirez said.

The bill is currently moving through the legislative process, with a committee hearing scheduled this week.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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