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Coachella Festival Weekend 2 end with smooth operations despite minor issues

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today at 8:34 PM
Published 6:48 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)- As Coachella enters its final day, officials say this year’s festival has been largely successful, despite a handful of issues throughout the weekend.

Thousands of festivalgoers filled the Empire Polo Club, taking in performances while navigating high temperatures, large crowds, and long days. Alongside them, Indio police, city staff, and event crews have been working continuously to keep operations running smoothly.

According to Indio Police Sergeant and Public Information Officer Abraham Plata, preparation played a key role in the festival’s overall success. He said the department coordinated with multiple agencies across the Coachella Valley, increasing staffing and maintaining a strong presence throughout the event.

While there were some incidents, officials say none rose to the level of major disruptions. The most common issues involved medical calls, many tied to dehydration and heat-related concerns. Authorities continue to urge festivalgoers to stay hydrated, plan ahead, and look out for one another.

Traffic and parking, often a concern during the festival, showed signs of improvement this year. With the help of parking staff and officers directing flow, many attendees were able to get in and out of the venue more efficiently after the initial rush.

Security remained a top priority, with law enforcement agencies working together and using tools like drones to monitor crowds and respond quickly to potential concerns.

As the festival comes to a close, officials credit the combined efforts of law enforcement, city personnel, event organizers, and cooperation from festivalgoers for keeping one of the world’s largest music festivals running relatively smoothly from start to finish.

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Timothy Foster

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