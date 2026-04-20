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3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle head-on crash near Palm Springs

Edward Nerey
By
Updated
today at 3:31 PM
Published 3:23 PM

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Three people were injured today in a two-vehicle head-on collision near Palm Springs.

The crash was reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday on Dillon Road, west of Valley View Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP Officer David Torres, the driver of a Subaru SUV traveling at an unconfirmed speed westbound on Dillon Road was in the process of making a U-turn when the vehicle crashed head-on into a Mazda 3 sedan, which was ``approaching its location in the eastbound lane of Dillon Road.''

The driver and passenger of the Subaru and the driver of the Mazda were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

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