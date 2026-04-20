Coin dealer reports missing $35,400 gold shipment after FedEx pickup

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A Coachella Valley coin dealer said a package containing thousands of dollars in gold vanished after being picked up by FedEx.

Marc Crane, CEO of Marc One Numismatics, Inc. said the package containing more than eight ounces of gold valued at about $35,400 was handed to a FedEx driver on April 10.

He said store surveillance video shows the driver collecting the box from the store, but now that box has vanished.

"They said that it was still at our space," Crane said. "But that's not true because you clearly can see it being scanned on the pickup."

After noticing the package was missing, Crane said he contacted FedEx and later the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

He said law enforcement told him the situation is considered a civil issue.

"The Sheriff came out and I told him the story," Crane said. "He said that because FedEx wasn't admitting that they had the package or that they had lost it or anything like that, that maybe there wasn't a crime or they couldn't really do much about it."

Crane said the incident comes as FedEx undergoes operational changes in the Coachella Valley.

"At the moment, there's an integration issue with FedEx in the Valley," Crane said. "My understanding is that it's all being moved into one facility."

Crane said he's concerned these recent changes in FedEx's system could be creating confusion and risking package delays or losses in the Coachella Valley.

He said the shipment is insured, but explains that when losses like this happen, it can raise coverage costs industry wide.

"It's just a bummer," Crane said.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson has contacted FedEx for more details about the situation. In a statement Shannon Davis, FedEx Media relations, said:

"The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority, and we are working directly with the customer in this case. When theft is suspected, we encourage customers to contact local law enforcement."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.