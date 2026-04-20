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Justin Bieber and Anyma go long at Coachella, Goldenvoice fined

KESQ
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New
Published 3:44 PM

INDIO, Calif (KESQ) - Goldenvoice was fined $44,000 for acts that went past the 1 AM cutoff times, set by the city of Indio.  According to a spokesperson for the City of Indio, on Weekend two, both Anyma and Justin Bieber's sets were fined. 

Anyma, who performed on Friday night, went over 9 minutes and was fined $24,000. Bieber, who performed Saturday night, went two minutes past the 1 AM cutoff and was fined $20,000, for at total of $44,000 in fines for weekend two.  There were no overage reports for Weekend one.  

Last year News Channel 3 reported that Goldenvoice was fined $20,000 after one closing act went over three minutes.  The city of Indio also says that there were no major issues to report for Coachella 2026.

This weekend country stars take to the festival grounds for Stagecoach 2026.  Stay tuned for all your festival coverage.  

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Rich Tarpening

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