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Madonna’s clothes go missing after performing at Coachella Weekend 2

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Updated
today at 5:24 PM
Published 4:46 PM

INDIO, Calif (KESQ) -Madonna made a surprise appearance at Coachella Weekend Two performing with headliner Sabrina Carpenter, but her performance outfits have since gone missing.

According to the Indio Police Department, they received a report almost 24 hours after the show, that some items belonging to the pop singer went missing.  A representative of the music artist reported that clothing and jewelry were last seen on a golf cart at the Empire Polo Grounds on Saturday morning shortly after 1:30 am.

Police say it appears that two bags containing the items may have fallen off a golf cart, operated by staff who were on their way to load the bags onto a bus.  Staff realized the bags went missing after returning to their hotel for the night.   

Madonna said the missing items include vintage garments she wore during her Friday appearance. ``This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing -- my costume that was pulled from personal archives -- jacket, corset, dress and all other garments,'' Madonna wrote on social media Monday. Madonna also said there is a reward, but the amount was not disclosed.  

Madonna returned to Coachella for the first time in two decades to join Carpenter onstage and announce her upcoming album, ``Confessions on a Dance Floor II.'' Although she said on social media she was ``still flying high since Friday night at Coachella'' and excited to announce her new album, Madonna said the missing items are part of her personal history.

Indio Police says there is no indication the bags were intentionally stolen, however they are asking anyone who may have located the bags to please turn them into the Indio Police Department or contact them at (760) 391-4057. 

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Rich Tarpening

City News Service

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