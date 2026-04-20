Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Police Department to host community blood drive

LifeStreamBloodBank
By
today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:53 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)- The Palm Springs Police Department will host a community blood drive Wednesday, April 22, aimed at helping meet local blood supply needs and encouraging residents to donate.

The blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Springs Police Department Training Center, located at 200 S. Civic Drive. Donations will be collected in Classroom C.

Community members are encouraged to participate, and walk-ins will be accepted throughout the event. Appointments may also be scheduled by calling 800-879-4484 or by visiting lstream.org/palmsprings.

As an added incentive, donors will receive points that can be redeemed for e-gift cards, merchandise and other rewards.

For more information about donor eligibility or to schedule an appointment click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Joel Killam

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.