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Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez receives Veteran of the Year Award

Office of Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez
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Published 3:29 PM

Jessamyn Dodd

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez (R) was recognized for his service both in uniform and in the community as he was honored as Veteran of the Year by the Calexico Baja Runners.

The award recognizes his military service and continued work supporting local Veterans.

Assemblymember Gonzalez, who represents California’s 36th District, which includes Imperial County, is a Marine Chief Warrant Officer 3 and a 21-year combat Veteran with service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The assemblyman accepted the award at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, followed by a community barbecue.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the community coming together, about these veterans, these groups. The Calexico Baja Runners and others working together. Not to divide. Not about Red and Blue. It’s about community,” Gonzalez expressed.

Gonzalez says he’s grateful to the community and remains committed to helping people across the Valley.

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