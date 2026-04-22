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Aprenden sobre impacto ambiental estudiantes de High School

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Published 1:29 PM

Carolina Garcia

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA) – Más de 20 estudiantes de Southwest High School de El Centro, tras seis mese de aprendizaje, culminaron un programa enfocado en la educación ambiental que les permitió comprender de manera directa el impacto de la contaminación en el Valle Imperial.

Ellos pertenecen al grupo de estudiantes Trabajadores Comunitarios de Salud del proyecto Air Community Education, una iniciativa impulsada por el Imperial County Air Pollution Control.

Como parte del programa, los alumnos visitaron el Salton Sea, donde pudieron observar de primera mano el deterioro ambiental, alumnos señalaron en que el aprendizaje tuvo un impacto significativo, al ir más allá del aula y experimentar directamente las condiciones del entorno.

Esta actividad se llevó a cabo en el marco del Día de la Tierra, donde también fueron reconocidos por su participación y aprendizaje.

Con este, es el era tercer año consecutivo en que se implementa este programa en la escuela, no se descarta buscar mas planteles que se involucren en esta asignatura. 

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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