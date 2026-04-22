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Búsqueda sin demora: entra en vigor nuevo protocolo ante desapariciones en México

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Published 1:29 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – A partir de ahora, cuando una persona sea reportada como desaparecida en México, la búsqueda deberá iniciar de manera inmediata, dejando atrás la práctica de esperar hasta 72 horas para activar los protocolos correspondientes.

El cambio quedó formalizado tras la publicación de la actualización del Protocolo Homologado para la Búsqueda de Personas Desaparecidas y No Localizadas en el Diario Oficial de la Federación.

La modificación representa un giro importante en la forma de atender estos casos, al priorizar la rapidez como un factor clave para aumentar las posibilidades de localización con vida. Familiares ya no tendrán que enfrentar periodos de espera antes de recibir una respuesta institucional, lo que durante años fue una de las principales críticas de colectivos y organizaciones.

Mónica Espinoza, integrante del colectivo Buscando en San Luis, señaló que este avance puede marcar la diferencia en situaciones críticas. Explicó que actuar en las primeras horas es determinante, especialmente en casos que involucran a menores de edad o adolescentes. Aunque anteriormente ya existían mecanismos más ágiles para estos grupos, la nueva disposición extiende la urgencia a todos los casos.

Además, el cambio busca reducir la incertidumbre y la carga emocional que enfrentan las familias. Especialistas y colectivos coinciden en que es fundamental denunciar de inmediato cualquier desaparición, incluso en contextos donde exista temor o amenazas, ya que la pronta intervención puede ser decisiva.

Con esta actualización, se espera fortalecer la respuesta institucional y avanzar hacia una atención más efectiva y sensible frente a uno de los problemas más graves que enfrenta el país.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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