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Cake4Kids celebrates milestone of supporting 100,000 underserved youth through custom cakes 

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/24/2025
vecteezy
Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/24/2025
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New
Published 3:57 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)  - Cake4Kids is marking a major milestone, announcing it has supported 100,000 underserved youth nationwide through custom cakes for birthdays, graduations and adoptions.

The nonprofit, which has a local chapter in the Coachella Valley, partners with volunteers and agencies to serve children and young adults in foster care, experiencing homelessness or recovering from violence.

Local organizers said the impact is felt in the community, where volunteers create homemade cakes, cupcakes and cookies to help youth feel recognized.

"When we talk about 100,000 youth, we’re talking about 100,000 moments of dignity and being seen," Alison Bakewell, Executive Director, said.

To celebrate the milestone, the Coachella Valley chapter is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at One Eleven Bar.

Organizers said while a cake cannot erase trauma or poverty, it can provide a moment of hope and help build self-esteem for youth facing difficult circumstances.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

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