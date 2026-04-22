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Calexico celebra 118 años de historia

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Published 1:24 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – La ciudad de Calexico se encuentra de manteles largos por su aniversario, la noche de este miércoles en el concilio, celebraron su 118 aniversario con una serie de eventos conmemorativos y reconocimientos a quienes han sido parte fundamental de su desarrollo.

Se llevo a cabo una sesión especial encabezada por el alcalde Víctor Legaspí, quien destacó en un emotivo discurso, la importancia de honrar a las generaciones que han construido la ciudad.

“Al celebrar este importante hito, también reconocemos y agradecemos a quienes nos precedieron: los pioneros, los propietarios de negocios, los maestros, el personal de primera respuesta, los empleados municipales, los veteranos y los líderes comunitarios”, expresó el alcalde.

La sesión tuvo un ambiente festivo, con la participación de mariachi que interpretó “Las Mañanitas”, mientras líderes sociales, representantes gubernamentales y ex integrantes del concilio acudieron para conmemorar la fecha. Por un momento, el amor por la ciudad logró dejar de lado las diferencias políticas que han marcado también a Calexico.

La cónsul de México en Calexico, Rocío Vázquez, resaltó la evolución de la ciudad y su potencial: “Se ha vuelto un vergel y un lugar con mucha historia y mucho futuro, y me da muchísimo gusto poder acompañar aquí a la comunidad”.

Con una población superior a los 38 mil habitantes, Calexico se distingue por su dinamismo, su gente trabajadora, un campo productivo y, sobre todo, por el empuje de su gente ante las adversidades.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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