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Crece respaldo ciudadano para eliminar cobro en el Puente Río Colorado

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Published 1:19 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – El movimiento ciudadano que busca eliminar las plumas de la caseta de cobro del Puente Río Colorado continúa sumando apoyo en la región, con miles de firmas recabadas en las últimas semanas.

La iniciativa, encabezada por la activista Petra Santos Ortiz, ha logrado reunir una cantidad considerable de adhesiones y mantiene como objetivo alcanzar las 30 mil firmas necesarias para presentar una solicitud formal ante las autoridades. De acuerdo con los organizadores, el ritmo de participación ha sido constante, por lo que confían en superar las 20 mil firmas antes de que concluya el mes.

Durante una jornada reciente en la caseta del puente, ciudadanos participaron en una actividad informativa en la que se promovió el libre tránsito vehicular, con el fin de evidenciar el impacto económico que representa el cobro para quienes cruzan frecuentemente entre Sonora y Baja California.

Uno de los aspectos que ha llamado la atención es el respaldo de distintos sectores organizados, incluyendo asociaciones de profesionistas y representantes del sector empresarial, quienes han coincidido en la necesidad de revisar el esquema de cobro actual.

Según los impulsores del movimiento, gran parte del apoyo proviene de personas que dependen del cruce constante por motivos de trabajo, estudio o comercio, lo que convierte el pago recurrente en un gasto significativo para la economía familiar.

La campaña de recolección de firmas continuará en puntos estratégicos de los municipios involucrados, mientras los organizadores reiteran su llamado a la ciudadanía a sumarse a esta propuesta que busca facilitar la movilidad regional.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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