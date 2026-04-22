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Exigen reforma al sistema de justicia para menores tras caso de Leyla en Sonoyta, Sonora

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Published 1:24 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – La indignación social por el asesinato de la menor Leyla, presuntamente a manos de dos de sus amigas, ha reavivado el debate sobre la responsabilidad penal de adolescentes en México.

El caso, ocurrido en Sonoyta, ha generado llamados urgentes para reformar el sistema de justicia para menores.

La defensora de derechos, Dora Espinoza, solicitó públicamente a la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum impulsar una reforma integral que permita endurecer las sanciones en delitos graves cometidos por menores de edad. Entre los puntos clave de la propuesta destacan:

La posibilidad de juzgar como adultos a menores involucrados en delitos de extrema violencia.

La imposición de sanciones más severas y acordes a la gravedad de los hechos.

La inclusión de responsabilidad legal para padres o tutores en determinados casos.

La creación de una nueva legislación, tentativamente denominada “Ley Leyla”, que atienda de manera específica este tipo de crímenes.

El caso ha generado reacciones tanto de organizaciones civiles como de especialistas en derecho, quienes advierten sobre la necesidad de equilibrar la protección de los derechos de los menores con la exigencia de justicia para las víctimas.

Mientras tanto, en todo Mexico continúa exigiendo esclarecimiento total de los hechos y medidas que eviten que un crimen de esta naturaleza vuelva a repetirse.

Exigen reforma al sistema de justicia para menores tras caso de Leyla en Sonoyta Sonora

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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