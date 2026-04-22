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Gadsden ESD #32 proclama abril como el Mes de Concienciación sobre el Autismo

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Published 1:28 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La Junta de Gobierno del Gadsden Elementary School District #32 aprobó el pasado 14 de abril una proclamación oficial para reconocer abril de 2026 como el Mes de Concienciación sobre el Autismo, reafirmando su compromiso de fomentar una comunidad escolar inclusiva donde cada estudiante sea valorado, respetado y apoyado.

La proclamación reconoce el Trastorno del Espectro Autista (TEA) como una condición del desarrollo que influye en la forma en que las personas se comunican, interactúan y experimentan el mundo. Asimismo, destaca la presencia de estudiantes y familias dentro del distrito que forman parte de la comunidad autista, subrayando la importancia de promover la comprensión, la aceptación y el respeto hacia la diversidad.

La proclamación también pone énfasis en el papel fundamental de maestros, personal educativo y familias en la identificación y atención de las necesidades específicas de los estudiantes con autismo. A través de la colaboración y un enfoque centrado en el bienestar estudiantil, el distrito busca garantizar que cada alumno reciba los recursos y oportunidades necesarios para su desarrollo.

Con esta declaración oficial, el distrito también busca fortalecer la educación comunitaria sobre el autismo, celebrar la neurodiversidad y reconocer las contribuciones de las personas con esta condición. La iniciativa pretende consolidar una cultura de pertenencia que beneficie a toda la comunidad educativa y fomente la formación de ciudadanos más empáticos y comprometidos.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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