Heading to Stagecoach? Here’s how to stay healthy in the desert

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Stagecoach weekend is almost here, and while it’s all about the music and good times, the desert conditions can take a toll if you’re not prepared. With heat, wind, and dust in the forecast, a few simple steps can go a long way in helping you feel your best all weekend long.

One of the biggest concerns this year is air quality. Strong winds across the Coachella Valley are kicking up dust, which can lead to that all-too-common “Stagecoach cough,” along with dry eyes and irritation. Bringing a bandana or face mask can help filter out dust, especially when the winds pick up.

Staying hydrated is just as important. Make sure to bring an empty plastic water bottle to refill inside the festival, and start drinking plenty of water even before you arrive. Adding electrolytes can also help you stay energized in the heat. Try to take it easy on alcohol during the hottest parts of the day, since it can speed up dehydration.

Sunscreen is a must under the desert sun, but remember only non-aerosol types are allowed inside. Lotion or stick sunscreen will keep you protected without any issues at security. It’s also a good idea to pack hand sanitizer and wipes, especially for long days when supplies at restrooms can run low.

The temperature swing from day to night can be pretty dramatic, so wearing light layers will keep you comfortable from sunny afternoons to cooler evenings.

If the dust starts to bother you, something as simple as a saline nasal spray can help clear out your sinuses after a long day outside.

And don’t forget your ears bringing earplugs can help protect your hearing after hours of live music.

Stagecoach is meant to be a fun and memorable experience. Taking a little time to prepare can help make sure you enjoy every moment.