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Tres jovenes murieron en accidente relacionado con alcohol y droga

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Published 1:19 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Tres jóvenes murieron la madrugada del sábado, en un aparatoso accidente de tránsito, generado por un conductor de 19 años que estaba bajo los influjos de alcohol y marihuana.

En el lugar donde se suscitó el accidente, en Valle de las Misiones amigos y familiares de las víctimas han colocado cruces con los nombres de los jóvenes, además de veladoras. 

Residentes de la zona denunciaron que las carreras clandestinas son frecuentes en el lugar, denuncian que esto ocurre especialmente los fines de semana, y señalaron la falta de patrullaje como un factor clave en estos incidentes. 

El impacto del accidente fue tan fuerte que incluso derribó un poste que se encontraba en el lugar, dejando en evidencia la magnitud del choque.

En lo que va de 2026 se han registrado al menos 26 muertes por accidentes de tránsito en Mexicali, una cifra que refuerza el llamado urgente a acciones más contundentes para frenar esta problemática.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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