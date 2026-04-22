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Veterans invited to breakfast, town hall to learn about programs, services

Veterans Advisory Committee
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Published 12:57 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Veterans residing in the Coachella Valley are encouraged to attend a breakfast and a town hall meeting Friday to learn about initiatives for the veteran community.

The event will begin with a free breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Indio American Legion Post, at 44-200 Sun Gold St., followed by a town hall meeting until 11 a.m.

The event will be hosted by American Legion Post 739, the Riverside County Department of Veterans' Services and Veterans' Advisory Committee.   

"Veterans have sacrificed for our country, always bravely answering the call on a moment's notice to fight for our country,'' Fourth District Supervisor Manuel Perez said in a statement. "We are committed to supporting veterans and making the Coachella Valley and county of Riverside more veteran-friendly. Please come and share how we can collaborate on new ideas and continue to win for our veterans."  

The meeting will feature remarks from county Veterans Services Department Director Adam French and Perez, along with other county officials and representatives of partner programs for veterans. The meeting will discuss housing, benefits and transportation, among other topics.

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