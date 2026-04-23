Skip to Content
News

Dining Out For Life event returns

By
New
Published 5:57 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Dining Out For Life returns to the Coachella Valley on Thursday, April 23.

Participating restaurants will donate between 33% and 100% of their sales to DAP Health, supporting HIV testing, treatment, and prevention services.

The event has a strong local impact. Last year, more than 20,000 diners helped raise nearly $240,000 across Greater Palm Springs.

Organizers say it’s an easy way to give back — just by dining out. Community members are encouraged to visit participating restaurants throughout the day.

City leaders are also recognizing the effort, with Palm Springs proclaiming April 23 as Dining Out For Life Day.

A full list of participating locations is available on the DAP Health website.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Dakota Makinen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.