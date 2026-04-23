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Firebirds facing elimination after 6-1 defeat to Condors in Game 1 of first round

AHL/FLOHOCKEY
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Updated
today at 10:54 PM
Published 9:50 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Firebirds fell 6-1 on the road to the Bakersfield Condors in Game 1 of the Pacific Division first-round series at Dignity Health Arena on Thursday night.

Ty Nelson scored the lone goal for Coachella Valley, who lost for the seventh time in nine meetings with Bakersfield this season.

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

Despite the defeat, the Firebirds return home for the rest of this best-of-3 game series, with Game 2 on Saturday at 6pm.

Facing elimination, the Firebirds need to win Game 2 to keep their season alive. If they can do that, they will force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday at 5pm.

Both games are at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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