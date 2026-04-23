Skip to Content
News

Gene Autry now open at the wash

KESQ
By
today at 8:09 AM
Published 6:52 AM

Update 04/23/2026 8:09 a.m.

Gene Autry Trail at the wash is now open.

Original report:

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) --The city of Palm Springs alerts that Gene Autry is closed due to low visibility.

The closure was reported before 5 a.m. as visibility dropped to unsafe levels for drivers.

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes until conditions improve.

Drivers can use Ramon Road, Dinah Shore, or Highway 111 to get in and out of Palm Springs.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

María García

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.