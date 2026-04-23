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Hiker injured on Rancho Mirage trail

KESQ
By
Published 1:12 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker sustained a minor injury today on the Bump and Grind hiking trail in Rancho Mirage.   

The "hiker down" call was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

The agency said crews hiked in on foot and made contact with the patient, where they evaluated the hiker for an unspecified injury at the scene.   

The injured hiker declined further care.

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