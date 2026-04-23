Skip to Content
News

Police activity in Cathedral City

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:43 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY Calif. (KESQ)  - Several law enforcement agencies along with emergency crews are working a crime scene near the intersections of Tortuga Road and Avenida La Paz near Landau Blvd.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area. We have a crew on scene and will provide updates when we have them.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Rich Tarpening

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.