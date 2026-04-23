Skip to Content
News

Stagecoach returns to the desert, bringing surge in alcohol sales and party crowds

Chris Tarpening
By
Published 10:30 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — After two weekends of Coachella, country music fans are trading in flower crowns for cowboy boots as they head back to the desert for Stagecoach.

With the highly anticipated festival set to kick off this weekend, many festivalgoers are preparing in more ways than one including stocking up on alcohol before entering the venue. It’s a common tradition for attendees to “pregame,” often stopping at nearby liquor stores ahead of the shows.

Local law enforcement and businesses are bracing for the surge. Indio Police are expected to keep a close eye on alcohol consumption throughout the weekend, reminding attendees to drink responsibly and plan ahead for safe transportation.

Nearby liquor stores also tend to see a noticeable spike in customers as crowds pour into the Coachella Valley. For many retailers, Stagecoach weekend is one of the busiest times of the year.

The festival has built a reputation for its party atmosphere. In fact, organizers say Stagecoach has historically sold more alcohol in a single day than both weekends of Coachella combined. Overall consumption is estimated to be two to three times higher than other desert festivals.

As the music gets underway, officials are urging everyone to enjoy the festivities responsibly so the weekend stays safe for all!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Timothy Foster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.