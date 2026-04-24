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Marcha “La Tierra es tu madre” reúne a comunidad en San Luis por el Día de la Tierra

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

San Luis (KYMA).- En San Luis, Arizona, residentes participaron en una marcha conmemorativa por el Día de la Tierra bajo el lema “La Tierra es tu madre”, con el objetivo de generar conciencia sobre la protección del medio ambiente.

La movilización fue organizada por Brian A. De la Hoya y se llevó a cabo la tarde del dia de ayer miércoles 22 de abril, en el semáforo cercano al Parque Joe Orduño, donde las personas se dieron cita para expresar su preocupación por el entorno natural de la ciudad.

Durante la actividad, los asistentes portaron pancartas con mensajes alusivos al cuidado ambiental, destacando frases como “Lucho por un San Luis lleno de árboles”, entre otras consignas que promovían la reforestación y la conservación de los recursos naturales.

La marcha se desarrolló de manera pacífica y buscó involucrar a la comunidad en acciones que contribuyan a un futuro más sostenible, resaltando la importancia de la participación ciudadana en temas ambientales.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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