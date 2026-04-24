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Second half of major interchange improvement project to begin in Beaumont

Riverside County Transportation Commission
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Published 12:37 PM

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) - The start of construction on the second half of a major interchange upgrade in Beaumont will be marked next week with a groundbreaking ceremony at the site.

Officials from the city, Riverside County Transportation Commission and other agencies are slated to gather for the "Route 60/Potrero Boulevard Interchange Phase Two'' commencement, scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the northeast corner of the intersection of Potrero and Western Knolls Avenue.

RCTC said the second half of the $56 million interchange expansion will include widening Potrero from four to six lanes where it crosses Western Knolls and the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, reconfiguring the interchange into a "six-ramp partial cloverleaf'' design and other improvements along Potrero and Western Knolls.   

Phase One was completed by Beaumont in 2019 and focused mainly on expanding and resurfacing Potrero in and around the project area.   

The second and final phase is expected to wrap up before the end of 2028, according to RCTC.    The agency said the project will improve freeway access, reduce congestion on the west end of Beaumont and facilitate further commercial and residential construction in the San Gorgonio Pass.

A mix of local and state funds are covering the project's costs, including revenue from countywide transportation uniform mitigation fees, Senate Bill 1 Road Repair & Accountability Act appropriations and municipal capital improvement revenue.

Additional information is available at https://www.rctc.org/projects/potrero-interchange/.

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