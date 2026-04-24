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Veterans Breakfast and Townhall with Supervisor Perez

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:07 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez is inviting veterans to a free breakfast and townhall Friday, April 24, at the Indio American Legion Post, 44-200 Sun Gold Street.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., followed by a townhall discussion. Veterans can share feedback and learn about available services and upcoming initiatives.

“We would like to invite all veterans to attend the town hall meeting to get information on events and upcoming projects,” said Steve Waggoner, Commander of American Legion Post 739.

The event is hosted by American Legion Post 739, the Riverside County Department of Veterans’ Services, and the Veterans’ Advisory Committee, in partnership with the Desert Recreation District. County leaders and local organizations will provide information on programs including housing, benefits, and transportation.

The breakfast is free and open to all veterans.

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Timothy Foster

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