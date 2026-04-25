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BREAKING: President Trump, First Lady removed from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots heard

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Updated
today at 6:52 PM
Published 6:24 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KESQ) - One person is in custody after several gunshots were heard at the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump and his family were removed to a secure location after the booms were heard.

Video from the dinner shows panic amongst the crowd as the loud sounds are heard.

A Secret Service Spokesman says 'all protectees are safe' and they are now investigating a 'shooting incident' at the dinner.

No injuries have been reported.

Details are limited, stick with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Athena Jreij

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