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San Luis, Arizona presenta su agenda de verano 2026 con campamentos, alberca y eventos comunitarios

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Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – En San Luis, Arizona, el Departamento de Parques y Recreación anunció el inicio de la temporada de verano 2026 con una amplia variedad de actividades dirigidas a toda la comunidad.

Durante una conferencia de prensa programada el dia de hoy jueves 23 de marzo a las 10:00 de la mañana, en el Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, autoridades municipales dieron a conocer los detalles de los programas que se desarrollarán en los próximos meses.

Entre las principales iniciativas destacan los campamentos de verano, la apertura de la alberca municipal y una serie de eventos culturales y recreativos diseñados para fomentar la convivencia familiar y el bienestar de los residentes.

Con esta presentación, las autoridades buscan iniciar oficialmente la cuenta regresiva hacia el verano, ofreciendo a la comunidad opciones accesibles de entretenimiento y desarrollo durante 2026.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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