Skip to Content
News

Stagecoach returns to the desert, driving local business and blending genres

By
New
Published 4:38 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -  Stagecoach is back in the Coachella Valley, bringing thousands of country music fans to the desert and delivering a major boost to local businesses.

From hotels and restaurants to pop-up bars and local shops, the festival is one of the region’s biggest economic drivers. Business owners say the busy weekend can make a significant difference for their bottom line, with some reporting their highest sales of the year. The influx of visitors also gives people from out of town a chance to experience more of what the desert has to offer beyond the festival grounds.

Beyond the economic impact, Stagecoach continues to evolve musically. What began as a traditional country festival has grown into a genre-blending event that attracts a broader audience each year.

Past lineups have featured country legends like Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire, while more recent years have included artists from outside the genre, such as the Backstreet Boys and Diplo, expanding the festival’s appeal. This year’s lineup continues that trend, blending classic country roots with modern crossover acts.

The shift reflects a growing acceptance of genre crossover within the music industry, with artists and fans embracing a wider range of sounds on the Stagecoach stage.

As the festival continues, both fans and local businesses are hoping for a successful and high-energy weekend.

Stagecoach runs through tomorrow, with continued coverage on News Channel 3.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Timothy Foster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.