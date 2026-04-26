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Big Gay BBQ Brings Community Together Ahead of Palm Springs Pride

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Published 8:21 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -  The Arenas District came alive this weekend as the third annual Big Gay BBQ brought together food, music, and community in a vibrant lead-up to Palm Springs Pride.

Held April 25 and 26, the free two-day event featured award-winning barbecue vendors, live entertainment, and outdoor beverage lounges, giving locals and visitors a chance to celebrate in the heart of downtown. Organizers say the event is designed to foster connection while raising funds to support Pride festivities later this year.

This year marked a key change for the popular gathering, moving from its traditional June dates to April. The shift brought milder temperatures and more comfortable conditions, helping boost turnout after extreme heat impacted attendance in previous years. Vendors reported strong crowds, with some food selling out early due to high demand.

In addition to a wide range of barbecue options—from regional specialties to local favorites—the event included live performances from bands and DJs, creating a festival-like atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Organizers and community partners, including KGAY Radio, emphasized the importance of creating inclusive spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together. The event drew a diverse crowd, from families to longtime community members, all enjoying the welcoming environment.

Proceeds from the event, including vendor and beverage sales, help fund Palm Springs Pride and ensure the annual celebration remains free to attend. Additional fundraisers are planned in the coming months as the city prepares to mark Pride’s 40th anniversary—an event that now draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and generates millions for the local economy.

With its message of “Be Happy. Love All.”, the Big Gay BBQ continues to grow as both a community celebration and a key fundraiser, setting the stage for another major Pride season in Palm Springs.

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Timothy Foster

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