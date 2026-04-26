Coachella Mayor Frank Figueroa speaks on controversial data center

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Newly-appointed Coachella Mayor Frank Figueroa, spoke with News Channel 3 for the first time on the controversial proposed data center.

News Channel 3 has been working to get information from city officials for weeks on the proposed Coachella Valley Technology Campus at Avenue 52 and Filmore St.

Figueroa says the campus is still in the early stages, but that hasn't done much to quell residents concerns about potential pollution from the project.

"From what I know and what I've asked, there's no plan submitted for this data center at this time. I think that's what's very important is there's no actual formal process, and it still has to go through all these layers of applications, reviews and processes," Figueroa said.

He says the city is now planning a community forum on May 11, after hearing over 250 residents speak out across April's city council meetings.

Figueroa also answered News Channel 3's questions on if the city would spend $500,000 on the project.

"If you read that language, it's really important to see what it's for, right? It's for legal fees, from what I've read. That center is being built by a third party."

The mayor also spoke on a potential data center moratorium he's looking into, but when pressed on if it was likely to be passed, his answer was unsure.

"At the last meeting, I followed up as well as other council members followed up as well. Councilmember Perez asked about what a [data center] moratorium would look like."

News Channel 3's Athena Jreij pushed back, asking if the moratorium would still be possible, given the city's current municipal agreement with Stronghold Power, the private developer.

"Is anything not, not possible I don't know? I think it's very important that as a city we hear the residents, and we look at things, because, we can't just say no, right? We need to just see how things are going at this moment," he said.

When asked why the city hasn't responded to News Channel 3's numerous requests for comment, Figueroa said officials wanted to be clear on their messaging around the center.

He also said he has his own reservations about the data center as a Coachella resident, like the potential for rising electricity rates and water use.

News Channel 3's discussion with Figueroa ended with him saying officials are hearing residents concerns, and they are looking to Imperial Valley's fight as an example.

"The people put us here, the people could take us out. Imperial Valley is an example, right? They have the county board of supervisors there. So I know that that that if people put us here, the people can take us out as well," he said.

Stick with News Channel 3 for more details on the planned community forum on May 11.