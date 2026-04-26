High winds disrupt Stagecoach; attendees, campground owners share impact

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Strong winds forced a temporary evacuation at the Stagecoach country music festival Saturday night, sending large crowds toward exits before the event resumed about an hour later.

Andy Nord, festivalgoer, said he was walking back to meet family near the main stage the moment attendees were ordered to evacuate.

“I saw the big red screen … it was saying postponed and head to the exits,” Nord said. “It was a huge crowd of everyone leaving.”

He said his family grew anxious in the crowd, as people moved toward shuttle areas and exits.

“My granddaughter got stressed out,” Nord said.

Owners of Rancho 51 Festival Campgrounds, a nearby campground, shared how they reacted when dozens of their campers returned early.

"We got the team together immediately as fast as we could. We just had everybody just go and support them and just bring everybody back," Claudia Lua Alvarado, co-owner, said. "TJ Tacos had food ready for them so they could have dinner and enjoy the property."

Despite the disruption, the festival resumed roughly an hour later. Some said they returned, while others chose to leave for the night.

“After that it was like that was enough for the night,” Nord said.

He said his group plans to return for the remainder of the festival.

“We’re still going to go have fun,” Nord said. “You just got to be safe and have the best time you can.”